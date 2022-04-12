History of pioneer cemetery presented at Tuesday event

PLATTSMOUTH – Young Cemetery, south of Plattsmouth, is one of the oldest in Nebraska, going back to the mid-1850s.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of Cass County history among those buried there.

Some of that was relived on Tuesday before a packed house at the latest Brown Bag speakers series at the Cass County Historical Society Museum.

The program was titled, “Ghosts of a Pioneer Cemetery,” and presented by five local historians, dressed in Victorian-era funeral and mourning garb.

The land where the cemetery is now located, east of U.S. Highway 75, was claimed in 1854 by William and Rebecca Young. Sadly, the first person buried there was their infant son, Joseph, the following year.

There are currently 288 people buried there. A number of the tombstones have little information on them, suggesting they could be graves of small children, the audience was told.

Many of the early tombstones had symbolic images engraved on them.

For example, an oak leaf on the tombstone was the symbol for the father of the family, while an ivy leaf represented the mother. Tombstones with an angel, a dove or lamb indicated children.

Tombstones engraved with an open book indicated a teacher or some “wise” person is buried there.

During the Victorian era, there were strict rules on the mourning of a loved one, especially for the widow.

Curtains in the home were drawn until the burial and clocks stopped. Wreaths were hung on the outside telling the public of the family’s grief. Plus, someone had to be by the body every minute until burial.

Most wakes lasted three to four days and the deceased was always carried out of the house feet first. The widow was also expected to be in mourning for two years.

It was believed that when a good person was buried, beautiful flowers would grow along the grave, but only weeds if he or she lived a bad life.

The sound of thunder during the burial was a sure sign the deceased had reached heaven, the audience was told.

Among the Young descendants buried there is Lucy Young, granddaughter of William and Rebecca.

One day, against her father’s wishes, the 13-year-old Lucy got on a new family pony and rode into Murray. While returning, Lucy suddenly began to fall from the horse and got a foot stuck in a stirrup. She was dragged and kicked by the horse and died.

Another Young descendant buried there, Rex Young, was a nationally-known auctioneer, said Jeanie Brookhouser, herself a Young descendant.

“Rex Young was an auctioneer for 65 years,” Brookhouser told the audience.

At one time, he was the oldest auctioneer in the country and was enshrined into the National Auctioneers Hall of Fame in 1971, she said.

Seven Civil War veterans are buried there, plus others from World War I though Vietnam.

“A few plots are left, about 10 or 12 plots,” said Sandra Allgeier, also a Young descendant.

Brookhouser and Allgeier were joined by Leigh Jean Koinzan, Pat Meisinger and Suzanne Astley. All five are active historians in the community.

