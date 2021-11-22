Improvements continue on crash site safety

PLATTSMOUTH – Many lives of traffic accident victims have been saved over the years because of the quick action of first responders upon arrival.

But, in their efforts to save others, these brave men and women can face dangers of their own.

“Yes, they do,” said Plattsmouth Fire Chief Mike Wilson. “We have had apparatus hit by passersby and have had members hit over the years. We will try to keep traffic open or detour traffic to another route. But there are times in which the safest way is just to shut it down.”

According to the National Traffic Incident Management Coalition, traffic crashes and “struck-by” incidents continue to be a leading cause of on-duty injuries and deaths for law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, and towing and recovery professionals.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Traffic Incident Management (TIM) Program, which has been around for some time, brings emergency professionals together and promotes best practices so incidents like crashes can be cleared as quickly and safely as possible, improving safety for those responding to crashes and motorists on the roadways.

Wilson, Jon Hardy, assistant chief, and Craig Shrimpton, captain, are state-certified instructors for this program.

“We have provided training for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Plattsmouth PD, Cass County Emergency Management, Plattsmouth Fire and EMS and Ralston Fire over the years,” Wilson said. “The TIM’s course is about a four- to five-hour training class covering traffic safety, incident management, communications and etc.”

Recently, officials from NDOT and the Nebraska State Patrol held a ceremony in Lincoln to celebrate a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between first responders in Cass, Gage, Lancaster, Otoe and Saunders counties supporting their progress in moving TIM initiatives forward to improve safety, reliability and efficiency on the roadway.

“As we look towards the future of transportation, we know we must look to our collaborations with our safety partners across the state to improve safety for everyone,” said NDOT Director John Selmer at the ceremony. “We celebrate the success of the TIM efforts in this region, which establishes an important foundation as we work together for a safer tomorrow.”

NSP Col. John Bolduc added, “The Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Transportation have maintained a long history together. This MOU, along with others signed in the Omaha metro and the western TIM group, reinforce our joint commitments to improving safety for all responders on the roadways.”

“We have always had good working relationships with law enforcement,” Wilson said.

