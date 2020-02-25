Jones to step down from Plattsmouth Main Street Association role

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Main Street Association Executive Director Charles Jones announced Monday night that he would be stepping down from his position in the near future.

Jones made the announcement during the organization’s annual meeting at the Plattsmouth VFW building.

“I’ve been the executive director here for the past ten years, and my run is over,” Jones said. “I’ll stick around until a new person is selected. It’s been a great experience but it’s time for a change.”

Jones has played a key role in the revitalization of the historic Plattsmouth Main Street district since 2011. He has organized numerous summer concerts at the Plattsmouth Entertainment Plaza, worked with local businesses on making structural improvements to historic buildings and developed ties with the Nebraska Main Street Network.

Jones and other Plattsmouth Main Street Association members have organized the annual Victorian Christmas-on-Main event for many years. This past winter’s celebration featured a parade and many activities for children.

The Keep Cass County Beautiful organization honored Jones in 2018 with the KCCB Volunteer of the Year Award. He was recognized for providing many hours of volunteer service to the KCCB Green Business Program. This program provides resources for local businesses to develop sustainability plans that save water and energy.

