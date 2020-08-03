Juveniles hurt in Saturday accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURDOCK – Two juveniles were taken to an Omaha hospital on Saturday from a one-vehicle accident in west central Cass County.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Elmwood and Murdock Fire and Rescue crews and Cass County Medics, responded to 310th Street south of McKelvie Road for a one-vehicle accident shortly after 5:40 p.m.

Investigation showed two 16-year-old juveniles were traveling south on 310th Street in a 2010 Hyundai Elantra when it lost control and crashed into the west ditch, according to Brueggemann.

Both juveniles were transported to Omaha’s Bergan Mercy Hospital with what Brueggemann termed non-life threatening injuries. Seatbelts were in use, he said.

