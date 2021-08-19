Knights earn national honors in FBLA contests

The team members completed a detailed written report and a seven-minute online presentation for judges as part of the contest. All three Knights had to take part in the online presentation, and they were required to follow many guidelines concerning the size and scope of the multi-page report.

A panel of judges evaluated projects from across the nation in the preliminary round. They followed a comprehensive rubric to give each team an overall score. The top ten groups in the country then advanced to the finals.

Judges felt Hogue, Lockman and Rikli provided a clear outline of their project development and strategies. They also said the Knights demonstrated self-confidence and poise in their presentation, described their research methods with helpful details and created an effective and thoughtful written report.

All six Knights received national trophies for their work. They took one group picture the week of Aug. 9 and the second photo on Aug. 17.

In addition to the honor from national officials, Bacon, Frahm, Rikli, Hogue, Lockman and Rieflin will be recognized on the Elmwood-Murdock Wall of Fame. All students who finish in the top ten in the country in their FBLA events are eligible for the local award.