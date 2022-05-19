Knights produce state honors in FBLA events

KEARNEY – Elmwood-Murdock students turned in winning scores during their recent trip to the state’s biggest business contest of the year.

The Knights generated a large number of awards at the Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference. Thirteen Elmwood-Murdock students advanced to the national conference with their work in an array of business categories at Kearney.

Elmwood-Murdock students captured nine chapter awards for their overall involvement and dedication to FBLA activities. The Knights earned the Gold Seal Award of Merit for their work throughout the year. It is one of the top awards a chapter can receive in Nebraska.

E-M also earned the Connect 2 Business Award, Feed Nebraska Award, Go Green Challenge Award, iGive for Nebraska FBLA Foundation Award, March of Dimes Donor Award, Nebraska FBLA Foundation Donor Award, StepUp2Tech Award and Nebraska FBLA Sweepstakes Award.

Elmwood-Murdock sophomore Madie Justesen was honored for her design skills at the conference. E-M FBLA Co-Advisor Laura Rikli said the Knights were happy to see Justesen gain recognition for her artistic achievements.

“Madie submitted a design for the state conference t-shirt design contest and her design was selected as the winner, so we were proud to see her design being worn by students around the conference!” Rikli said.

Rikli said she was pleased to see Elmwood-Murdock students write their names on many state-level lists at the conference. Six seniors, seven juniors, eight sophomores and one freshmen captured state medals. They competed against schools of all sizes from all corners of Nebraska.

“Please congratulate the following students on their outstanding achievements at the State FBLA Leadership Conference,” Rikli said. “They faced some fierce competition against 1,507 students from 131 chapters across the state.”

Four Elmwood-Murdock seniors earned trips to the national conference by finishing in the top three spots in their events. Lexi Bacon, Bailey Frahm, Sela Rikli and Jaxson Spellman will travel to Chicago from June 29-July 2 for national contests.

Spellman won a state championship in the organizational leadership category. Bacon, Frahm and Rikli secured second place in the partnership with business project category. Frahm and Bacon each earned the All-State Quality Member Award and Frahm was a recipient of the Who’s Who in FBLA Award.

Juniors Henry Coleman and Rylan Kastens claimed a spot at nationals with a state championship performance. They won the state title in the local chapter annual report category.

Junior Haylee Josoff and sophomores Cassidy Callaway and Jordan Vogler advanced to nationals with a second-place result in the American enterprise project contest. Junior Ella Zierott and sophomores Tatum Backemeyer and Laney Frahm made it to nationals with a third-place result in the community service project contest. Callaway pocketed her second bid to nationals with a silver medal in the computer applications contest.

Seniors Nate Lockman and Levi Offner, juniors Cade Hosier and Nate Rust, sophomores Sam Clements, Madie Justesen, Bri Ross and Riley Wilson and freshman Harrison Koehn earned state awards. They joined their classmates on the medal podium during the awards ceremony.

Elmwood-Murdock FBLA State Leadership Conference Results

Lexi Bacon: Partnership With Business Project (2nd, national qualifier), Organizational Leadership (honorable mention)

Bailey Frahm: Partnership With Business Project (2nd, national qualifier), All-State Quality Member Award recipient, Who’s Who in FBLA Award recipient

Nate Lockman: Entrepreneurship (5th), Electronic Career Portfolio (7th)

Levi Offner: Business Plan (4th), Entrepreneurship (5th)

Sela Rikli: Partnership With Business Project (2nd, national qualifier), Business Calculations (5th), Business Communications (8th), Personal Finance (honorable mention), All-State Quality Member Award recipient

Jaxson Spellman: Organizational Leadership (1st, national qualifier), Business Plan (4th), Entrepreneurship (5th)

Henry Coleman: Local Chapter Annual Report (1st, national qualifier), E-Business (4th)

Reid Fletcher: Local Chapter Annual Report (1st, national qualifier), E-Business (4th)

Cade Hosier: Business Plan (4th), Entrepreneurship (5th)

Haylee Josoff: American Enterprise Project (2nd, national qualifier)

Rylan Kastens: Local Chapter Annual Report (1st, national qualifier), Sales Presentation (6th)

Nate Rust: Sales Presentation (6th)

Ella Zierott: Community Service Project (3rd, national qualifier)

Tatum Backemeyer: Community Service Project (3rd, national qualifier), Introduction to Business Presentation (honorable mention)

Cassidy Callaway: Computer Applications (2nd, national qualifier), American Enterprise Project (2nd, national qualifier), Website Design (5th), Database Design and Applications (7th), Publication Design (8th)

Sam Clements: Sales Presentation (6th)

Laney Frahm: Community Service Project (3rd, national qualifier), Introduction to Business Presentation (honorable mention)

Madie Justesen: Website Design (5th), Publication Design (8th)

Bri Ross: Client Service (5th), Website Design (5th)

Jordan Vogler: American Enterprise Project (2nd, national qualifier), Introduction to Business Presentation (honorable mention)

Riley Wilson: E-Business (4th)

Harrison Koehn: Database Design and Applications (5th)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.