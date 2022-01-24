Lincoln man killed in Cass County accident on Sunday

ELMWOOD – A Lincoln man died in a single-vehicle accident near Elmwood on Sunday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 4:05 p.m. deputies from his department responded to 286th Street and Havelock Avenue for an overturned vehicle in a ditch there.

Units from Elmwood Fire and Rescue, Cass County Emergency Management Agency and the Murdock Fire Department were also dispatched to that location, which is northwest of Elmwood.

Units upon arrival found a silver Chevy overturned in the water with a body ejected, Brueggemann said.

The Nebraska State Patrol was dispatched to investigate the accident scene.

The driver was later confirmed to be a 34-year- old man from Lincoln, Brueggemann said. The identity of the man was confirmed by prints with a mobile AFIS used by Nebraska State Patrol, the sheriff said.

The name of the victim was not yet released as of Monday morning.

The Cass County Attorney’s Office was notified and an autopsy ordered, the sheriff said. The accident is still under investigation.

