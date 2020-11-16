Lincoln teenager killed in Saturday crash near Eagle

EAGLE – A teenage girl from Lincoln was killed in a two-vehicle accident in western Cass County on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred at U.S. Highway 34 and Nebraska Highway 63 just east of Eagle with the dispatch call for help coming in at 8:42 p.m., according to Sheriff William Brueggemann.

Information at the time of the call indicated that two vehicles had collided, with one person ejected and another trapped, the sheriff said.

Upon arrival, deputies from his department found a 2011 Nissan Altima standing on its front end against a telephone pole, and a 2013 Dodge Charger with heavy front-end damage in the south-side ditch just off Hwy. 34, Brueggemann said.

Further investigation and statements taken would indicate that the Nissan was southbound on Hwy. 63 when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Hwy. 34, the sheriff said. The Charger collided with the Altima shearing off the rear end of the vehicle and sending it over 100 feet from the scene.

The driver of the Altima, a 17-year-old female from Lincoln, was ejected from the vehicle, while her passenger, also a 17-year-old female from Lincoln, was trapped and had to be extricated, according to Brueggemann.