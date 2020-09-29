Lincoln woman hurt in Tuesday accident near Louisville

LOUISVILLE – A Lincoln woman was taken to an Omaha hospital from a rollover accident near Louisville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, rescue personnel responded to a call of a one-vehicle rollover at Nebraska Highway 66 and 96th Street shortly before 1 p.m.

An investigation determined that a 2019 Ford Fiesta, driven by Dakota R. Firestine, 21, of Lincoln, was traveling west on Hwy. 66 by 96th Street when she drove onto the shoulder and then overcorrected causing the vehicle to go up an embankment, hit a tree and roll one time. The vehicle was totaled, Brueggemann said.

Firestine was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by Louisville rescue personnel for non-life-threatening injuries, Brueggemann said.

Deputies from his department, along with Louisville Fire and Rescue and Cass County Medics responded, he said.

