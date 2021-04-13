Local business helps in PTO event

PLATTSMOUTH - The staff at Makovicka Physical Therapy in Plattsmouth spent a few hours over their lunchtime recently getting student bags of goodies stuffed, organized and ready for the Plattsmouth Elementary School PTO’s giveaway.

“With 480 students and many staff, the piles of assorted sized t-shirts, snacks, water bottles and bags were a sight to see,” said Kathy Byrnes, company spokeswoman. “The team quickly discovered a process to stuff the bags with the appropriate size shirts and made sure the teachers had the correct number of student bags in their satchel.”

The Makovicka staff is involved in various programs and events in the community, Byrnes said.

Franny Stearns, PTO president, added, “They wanted to be involved in what we’re doing. They were a tremendous help for us.”

This event is an annual fundraiser for the Plattsmouth Elementary School, according to Stearns.

“Generally, it’s a fun run, but this year because of COVID-19 they are doing 30-minute dance fit videos.”

It’s also usually held in the fall, but it’s currently going on through April 23 because of the virus, she added.