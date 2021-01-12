Local hop farming operation closing, but other activities will continue

PLATTSMOUTH – The owners of Midwest Hop Producers in Plattsmouth are closing down their hop farming operations, but other activities on the grounds will continue.
“When one door closes, another opens,” said Bruce Wiles, who has operated this business with his wife, Annette, for several years. “It will be OK.”
"No sympathy, please,” Annette added. “We’ve had a great experience. What we've learned about raising a specialty crop, such as hops, is invaluable.”
The Wiles have been growing hops at two separate locations totaling 32 acres for six years. It had been Nebraska’s largest hop yard, according to the Wiles.
Almost all of the crop produced was sold to brewers who use it as one of the ingredients in beers.
“We are working with the brewers lining them up with other hop growers,” Bruce said.
The larger of the two locations was a 20-acre field near Bay Road. It was destroyed by two different floods in 2019, Bruce said.
“Last year, we waited to see if the plants recovered, but most plants had died,” he said.
Bruce cited a downy mildew fungal disease as the cause for the plants to die.
“I would have had to replace the entire field and it takes three years for it to mature,” he said. “The cost of replanting and the three-year wait for production was too costly. The extreme cost of repopulating the field outweighed the return.”
In the same year, four other fields the Wiles own got hit with hail at a crucial time, reducing yields.
The decision to close down was also influenced this past year by COVID-19 as small breweries closed down, according to the Wiles.
“We are in the process of selling our hop equipment,” Bruce said. “With reduction in acres, it doesn’t make sense to continue with the amount of equipment we have.”
In their six years of operation, among other accomplishments, the Wiles developed the Nebraska Grower/Brewer Conference, hosted the Harvest Ale Festival, and provided farming opportunities to multiple high school and college interns. Additionally, the company was selected to participate in USDA Field Trials, received several federal and state grants, won the Rising Star Award with Innovative Agri-Businesses and was
named Nebraska Tourism's Outstanding Agritourism Entity.
Despite the closure of their hop farm, the future still looks bright for the Wiles.
They will continue to put their expertise to use with specialty crops by growing hemp and working to bring the same legitimacy to this crop as they did for hops in the state of Nebraska, they said. Hemp is an ingredient in facial lotions, pain relief rubs and sleep aids.
They will also continue their honey bee production business. What’s more, their tasting room and restaurant, known as the Hop Yard, and a CBD shop, The Farmacy, will remain open. The Hop Yard is temporarily closed through the winter, with plans for a tentative reopening date in March, depending on the weather, and progress in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.