Local hop farming operation closing, but other activities will continue

In the same year, four other fields the Wiles own got hit with hail at a crucial time, reducing yields.

The decision to close down was also influenced this past year by COVID-19 as small breweries closed down, according to the Wiles.

“We are in the process of selling our hop equipment,” Bruce said. “With reduction in acres, it doesn’t make sense to continue with the amount of equipment we have.”

In their six years of operation, among other accomplishments, the Wiles developed the Nebraska Grower/Brewer Conference, hosted the Harvest Ale Festival, and provided farming opportunities to multiple high school and college interns. Additionally, the company was selected to participate in USDA Field Trials, received several federal and state grants, won the Rising Star Award with Innovative Agri-Businesses and was

named Nebraska Tourism's Outstanding Agritourism Entity.

Despite the closure of their hop farm, the future still looks bright for the Wiles.

They will continue to put their expertise to use with specialty crops by growing hemp and working to bring the same legitimacy to this crop as they did for hops in the state of Nebraska, they said. Hemp is an ingredient in facial lotions, pain relief rubs and sleep aids.