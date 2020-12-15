Local police buy new speed trailer/message sign

PLATTSMOUTH – “Road Closed,” “Water Main Break Ahead.”

These and other possible street conditions will be more clearly announced for local drivers courtesy of a new portable speed trailer/message sign by the Plattsmouth Police Department.

The sign, of course, will also indicate how fast drivers are going to help deter speeding around town, said Capt. Ryan Crick. Plus it will act as a resource in passing along valuable information to the public from any and all city departments when needed, he added.

“This is more updated,” Crick said. “This is also a message sign, not just a speed sign. It has a lot more capability.”

The $16,000 sign was purchased through federal grant funds administered by the Nebraska Crime Commission.

It also meets a need in updating the department’s inventory that has a 25-year-old speed trailer that will still be used, Crick said.

He also expressed thanks to Accelerated GraphX for the donation and installation of the decals on both trailers and to LFW Sandblasting for sandblasting and painting of the older speed trailer that need it.