 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local police buy new speed trailer/message sign
View Comments

Local police buy new speed trailer/message sign

{{featured_button_text}}
New sign

The Plattsmouth Police Department with a federal grant has purchased a speed trailer/message sign that will announce to motorists of road construction projects, public safety message, as well as indicating how fast motorists are driving.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – “Road Closed,” “Water Main Break Ahead.”

These and other possible street conditions will be more clearly announced for local drivers courtesy of a new portable speed trailer/message sign by the Plattsmouth Police Department.

The sign, of course, will also indicate how fast drivers are going to help deter speeding around town, said Capt. Ryan Crick. Plus it will act as a resource in passing along valuable information to the public from any and all city departments when needed, he added.

“This is more updated,” Crick said. “This is also a message sign, not just a speed sign. It has a lot more capability.”

The $16,000 sign was purchased through federal grant funds administered by the Nebraska Crime Commission.

It also meets a need in updating the department’s inventory that has a 25-year-old speed trailer that will still be used, Crick said.

He also expressed thanks to Accelerated GraphX for the donation and installation of the decals on both trailers and to LFW Sandblasting for sandblasting and painting of the older speed trailer that need it.

“We appreciate having the support from fantastic businesses such as these in Plattsmouth,” Crick said. “They both did great work.”

He also urged everyone to always drive in a safe manner.

“Don’t forget to slow down, keep your eyes on the road and buckle up.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News