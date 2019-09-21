MANLEY – The Lofte Community Theatre has earned a reputation across the state as a place to visit for quality fine arts entertainment.
Residents across the Midwest will have a chance to travel to the Manley facility in the future as part of a statewide barn quilt tour.
Members of the Major Isaac Sadler – La Belle Vue Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a special quilt block to the Lofte’s Board of Directors Sept. 16. The Lofte will be one of only 27 places across Nebraska that will have a quilt on the D.A.R. tour. The patriotic barn quilt trail will stretch from Scottsbluff to Nebraska City.
La Belle Vue Chapter Regent Deb Miner said she was pleased to have the Lofte take part in the D.A.R.’s initiative. Nebraska State Regent Suzanne Jarman proposed the patriotic barn quilt trail this past year in an effort to increase interest in historic sites. All 27 Nebraska chapters were able to create one quilt and choose where it would be displayed in their local area.
“We thought it was really appropriate to choose the Lofte for this honor because of its history in the area,” Miner said. “Everyone here has done a great job with historic preservation over the years, and it fits in really well with our goals as a group. We’re thrilled that they said yes when we asked them if they would like to have this quilt.”
The D.A.R. is a volunteer women’s service organization that has more than 930,000 members across the country. The group’s top goals are to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Local chapters maintain historic buildings and artifacts, provide awards and scholarships to students, engage in community service projects and support veterans and active-duty military members.
Miner said local chapter members were excited when they heard about the statewide barn quilt project. Many residents had participated in similar tours in places across the eastern portion of Nebraska, and they had seen their value both from historical and tourism perspectives.
They also knew Cass County had been a founding center of the quilt block tour movement. Elmwood and Murdock residents created one of the first barn quilt projects in the state in 2006.
“Everyone thought it was a great idea when we heard about it at our state conference,” Miner said. “We thought it would be a fun way to celebrate our heritage across Nebraska.”
The chapter decided to paint a Nebraska windmill barn quilt for the project. They formed a windmill using the shape of Nebraska and a mirror image for each blade. The quilt block was taken from a Lincoln Quilt Guild design created by E.S. “Bud” Dunklau. Senators in the state legislature named the artwork the Official Nebraska Block in 1977.
Members spent several hours drawing and painting the quilt block in colors of red and blue. They finished their pinwheel design and then began exploring possible sites to present it to. Many D.A.R. members had been to the Lofte before for different shows, and the entire group approved the idea of asking the theatre to display the artwork.
Lofte Office Manager Nancy Bose said members of the theater’s Property Committee will determine where the quilt block will be displayed. There are several spots on the exterior of the building that would be visible for people on the tour.