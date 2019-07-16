LOUISVILLE – Louisville Care Center has been one of the leading skilled nursing facilities in the state for many years.
That commitment to excellence paid off this past week when the facility received a major national honor.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) announced July 9 that Louisville Care Center had earned the 2019 Silver Achievement in Quality Award. LCC captured the honor by meeting many requirements of the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program.
LCC Administrator Kari Wockenfuss said she was thrilled with the award. She said it was a positive reflection of the time and effort that staff and community members had devoted to the facility over the past 47 years.
“This is amazing for our staff, our residents and our community of Louisville,” Wockenfuss said. “We have all worked together and the hard work has paid off.”
Louisville Mayor Roger Behrns agreed with Wockenfuss. He said local residents could feel proud about the achievement.
“It’s a prestigious award that very few places receive,” Behrns said. “It’s an impressive accomplishment.”
Louisville Care Center has been owned and operated by the city of Louisville since 1972. The non-profit health care facility includes 61 beds for both inpatient and outpatient services. It provides skilled nursing care, assisting living and programs for physical, occupational and speech therapy needs. The facility has passed all licensing requirements from Nebraska officials.
AHCA/NCLA National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chairwoman Alana Wolfe said Louisville Care Center was well-known in national health care circles. LCC was one of just 183 facilities in the United States to earn the Silver Level honor this year. The recipients came from 42 states and the District of Columbia.
“As a Silver Quality Award recipient, Louisville Care Center is well on its way to progress in their quality journey by continuing to achieve better quality results,” Wolfe said. “I commend them for this outstanding achievement.”
The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program spotlights health care providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for residents and patients in both long-term and post-acute settings. The national organization began the award program in 1996 with bronze, silver and gold levels.
Louisville Care Center earned the Bronze Level award in 2016. Wockenfuss said reaching that level was a prerequisite for facilities in order to earn Silver Level status.
Wockenfuss and other LCC leaders had to meet multiple other requirements to be considered for the Silver Level award. The team had to answer 64 questions about a host of healthcare topics. They also had to submit a 25-page written report about resident engagement, quality outcomes, workforce engagement and compliance to regulations.
Wockenfuss said she will be traveling to Orlando this fall to accept the award on behalf of all LCC staff members and the city of Louisville. The award ceremony will take place during the AHCA/NCAL’s 70th annual convention and exposition Oct. 13-16. Wockenfuss will also receive a Future Leader of American Health Care honor at the Florida convention.
LCC was one of eight facilities in Nebraska to collect Silver Level recognition. The others are located in Ashland, Geneva, Red Cloud, Bellevue, Fremont, Lincoln and Nebraska City.
LCC and other Silver Level recipients will be eligible to apply for the Gold Level award in future years. They will have to complete a large number of application materials to be eligible for the honor. This includes information about topics such as customer and staff satisfaction, strategic planning and leadership responsibilities.