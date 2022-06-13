Louisville honored with prestigious CTE award

KEARNEY – Local students and community leaders have known for many years how valuable Louisville’s skilled and technical science classes have been to Cass County.

That knowledge is now spreading outside the county’s borders to every corner of the state.

Louisville’s skilled and technical science (STS) programs were honored with the Nebraska Career and Technical Education’s Outstanding Secondary Program Award on June 7. The award presentation took place at the Nebraska Career and Technical Education (CTE) Conference in Kearney. CTE teachers and professionals gathered June 6-9 for a variety of seminars, workshops and award ceremonies.

Dr. Katie Graham, state director of Nebraska Career and Technical Education services, presented the award to Jesse Zweep, who serves as a CTE teacher and SkillsUSA advisor at Louisville. Graham said state officials felt Louisville was well-deserving of the recognition. An inscription on the award noted Louisville was being honored “for educational excellence and achieving student success through career and technical education.”

“Louisville’s STS programs were nominated and selected based on their tradition of high-quality and innovative career and technical education programming,” Graham said. “The STS program and instructor at Louisville continues to support students in taking advantage of expanded learning and leadership opportunities directly tied to workforce needs through dual credit courses and SkillsUSA, and regularly has students recognized for their excellence at state and national competitions.

“Additionally they work closely with the business community in their region to ensure students have internship and other career development opportunities. In the classroom, CTE and core academic teachers work together to ensure students have the academic, technical and career readiness skills needed to successfully transition into postsecondary education and advance within their career pathway of choice.”

Zweep said the award was a reflection of the hard work Louisville students have put into programs like SkillsUSA for many years. He said he was humbled to go on stage and receive the prestigious honor on behalf of the school district.

“The NCE Conference has a lot of top-quality schools and programs that attend each year, and to be recognized as an outstanding secondary program really made me proud to be a part of a school district and community that is so supportive of our career and technical education programs,” Zweep said.

Nebraska Career and Technical Education is a division of the Nebraska Department of Education. Student organizations under the Nebraska Career and Technical Education umbrella include SkillsUSA, FFA, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Educators Rising and DECA business club.

Zweep leads Louisville students in many classes and programs throughout the year. Students learn how to work on cars, perform home maintenance projects, complete welding assignments, work with various metals, operate power tools and explore manufacturing, construction and design topics.

Zweep also helps students gain experience through the SkillsUSA program. They learn about careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. Louisville recently earned the Gold Chapter of Distinction Award in Nebraska and was one of only 14 SkillsUSA chapters in the United States to receive a Model of Excellence Award.

Many Louisville students have attended either colleges or trade schools after graduating from high school. There are multiple Louisville alumni who operate their own businesses or work in technical-skilled sectors of the economy.

Zweep said fellow Louisville teachers and administrators have voiced their strong support for the career education programs at the school. He said that was a key ingredient in Louisville’s success on statewide and national stages.

“Our CTE programs are always trying to focus on what students at Louisville need to be successful and provide a fun, project-based, student-centered learning environment for our students,” Zweep said. “Awards like this from the Department of Education really are an honor to receive and are an indicator of the pride and support that the Louisville school district takes in all of our CTE programs.”

Graham said Louisville was playing a vital role in securing a prosperous future for local and regional communities. She said the award highlighted the school’s impact both in Cass County and in all corners of Nebraska.

“It is absolutely critical that we have skilled and technical sciences programs across the state, as industry representatives continue to share significant struggles recruiting skilled talent,” Graham said. “Nebraska’s manufacturing, transportation/distribution and construction industries are critical to the state’s vitality. Without a skilled talent pipeline in these areas, Nebraska’s ability to grow will be severely diminished. We have a critical teacher shortage in STS which only exacerbates the issue.

“Louisville’s STS program is a model for how local communities and schools can work together to ensure students are aware of the myriad of great, high-paying job opportunities in Nebraska and in the skilled trades.”

