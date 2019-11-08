COLUMBUS – Six Louisville students showcased their skills in technical and service trades with award-winning efforts at a recent state conference.
Max Yarnell, Samantha Parrill, Sarah Riha, Reiley Reed, Isandra Hagge and Sam Yarnell traveled to Columbus Oct. 24-27 for the SkillsUSA Mid-America Conference. The Lions joined more than 200 students from eight Midwestern states at the event.
Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said he was pleased to see the Lions do well at the conference. Three Lions earned first place in their contests and three others captured second place. All six also earned the Mid-America Statesman Award for completing SkillsUSA programs.
“The Statesman Award is given to students who complete levels of training while attending the conference to show proficiency in SkillsUSA knowledge, leadership and training,” Zweep said. “Each student also had an opportunity to compete in part of the SkillsUSA championship contests while attending the conference.”
Zweep said one of the top goals of the event was to provide a place where students could enhance their leadership skills. Teenagers from different schools were placed into separate groups for the duration of the trip. This gave them a chance to network with each other and learn how to work with new teammates.
Each group had to complete the SkillsUSA Program of Work during the conference. The SkillsUSA Program of Work is the plan of action that a particular chapter will carry out during the school year. This includes plans for professional development, community service, public relations, fund-raising, social activities and competitions.
Another top objective of the conference was to help students develop competencies based on the SkillsUSA frameworks. The frameworks provide a way for teenagers to assess their skills and development in many types of categories. They can also help participants describe their progress to employers, parents and school officials.
“The SkillsUSA frameworks were developed to empower every student to achieve career success, to deliver a skill set demanded by business and industry but lacking in many employees today and also to ensure that every student member receives a consistent and specific skill set,” Zweep said.
Parrill earned first place in the chapter fund-raising contest at the Mid-America Conference. She helped organize her chapter’s fund-raising activities during the four days. All of the money raised from their efforts was donated back to the Columbus community and SkillsUSA Nebraska.
Riha placed first in the chapter newsletter contest. She created a digital newsletter which highlighted her chapter’s activities throughout the conference.
Max Yarnell captured first place and Sam Yarnell placed second in the chapter business procedure category. Chapter business procedure is a contest that evaluates a chapter’s ability to conduct regular SkillsUSA business meetings according to correct parliamentary procedure. Students also had to display knowledge of the order of business found in Robert’s Rules of Order.
Hagge earned second place in the community service project category. She documented her chapter’s community service outreach and site cleanup at the Center for Survivors in Columbus.
Reed collected second place in the opening and closing ceremonies category. Students in the contest showcased their knowledge of the SkillsUSA emblem ceremony. The emblem ceremony describes the principles and purposes of SkillsUSA at the opening and closing of every conference.