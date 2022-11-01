Louisville students watch ornate box turtle ceremony

GRETNA – Louisville High School students learned many facts about the ornate box turtle Friday during a special ceremony featuring Nebraska’s governor.

Students in Tim Hagge’s zoology class traveled to Schramm Education Center to watch the ornate box turtle become Nebraska’s new official state reptile. Gov. Pete Ricketts led a proclamation ceremony that featured several ornate box turtles at the Gretna wildlife center.

“Nebraskans take pride in caring for the natural world, including our wildlife and their habitats,” Ricketts said in a prepared statement. “Ornate box turtles are especially popular here in the Good Life. Thank you to Nebraska Game and Parks for educating the next generation about our state’s rich biodiversity.”

Hagge said he was happy with how the day turned out. Louisville students spent the rest of their time learning more about turtles and other Nebraska animals.

“After the proclamation ceremony, the Game and Parks had activities for the students to do,” Hagge said. “They did enjoy the activities and I feel they did learn quite a bit.”

The ornate box turtle lives in many parts of Nebraska. It is a land-based reptile and is commonly found in short, mixed or tallgrass prairies. Many parts of western Nebraska have habitat zones that are good for ornate box turtles to live in.

Ornate box turtles feed mostly on insects, including beetles, grasshoppers and caterpillars, but they can also eat berries when they are available. They move into burrows that are in sheltered ravines or wooded areas to hibernate between October and March. Their average lifespan is between 32 and 37 years.

Monica Macoubrie and Jen Ruyle, wildlife specialists with Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, led a live turtle exploration activity for students after the governor’s proclamation. Students also went outside to learn more about local habitats at Schramm Education Center. They viewed a pond and gained information about land and aquatic animals.

The ornate box turtle is the latest animal to earn an official state designation. The channel catfish is the state fish, the honeybee is the state insect, the whitetail deer is the state mammal and the Western meadowlark is the state bird.

Other Nebraska state symbols include the goldenrod (state flower), “Beautiful Nebraska” (state song), blue chalcedony (state gemstone), little bluestem (state grass), cottonwood (state tree), mammoth (state fossil) and prairie agate (state rock).