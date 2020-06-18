Louisville to host school bond informational sessions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LOUISVILLE – Louisville Public Schools patrons will have a chance to learn more about the upcoming bond election at two informational sessions this week.

Louisville Board of Education members will host the walk-through events on Thursday, June 18, and Saturday, June 20. Both sessions will be held at Louisville Senior Center and will be open to all community members. The June 18 event will run from 5-8 p.m. and the June 20 session will run from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Residents will be required to wear masks due to the coronavirus pandemic. School representatives will be available to answer questions about all parts of the bond process. Floor plans of the proposed construction projects will also be available for residents to view.

School board members unanimously passed a resolution May 18 to hold a special election for the bond issue on July 14. Voters will consider a bond issue not to exceed $30 million for several projects.

If the bond issue passes, the district would construct a new elementary school building for grades PK-5. It would include a gym that could host many community activities.

The bond issue includes a new vocational technology center that would have additional classrooms for subjects such as welding, culinary arts and medical technologies. The proposal also includes an expanded cafeteria, new ventilation systems and a renovated performing arts space.

