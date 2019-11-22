LOUISVILLE – A 17-year-old Louisville youth was hospitalized from a traffic accident on Wednesday.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cedric J. Moxey was traveling west on East Park Highway, west of Nebraska Highway 50, when he swerved in an attempt to miss a deer. Moxey was transported to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha by Louisville Fire and Rescue.
Authorities were notified of the accident at 9:40 p.m., according to Sheriff William Brueggemann.
Moxey’s condition as of Friday was unavailable.