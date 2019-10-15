PLATTSMOUTH – It’s a hair salon. It’s a women’s boutique store.
It’s a new business on Main Street in Plattsmouth.
It’s called Four 30, located at 430 Main St. It opened on Oct. 2.
“It’s been amazing,” said owner Julia Gates.
Gates offers a full-service salon offering cuts, perms, coloring, highlighting, facial waxing and more. Hair care products are also available for purchase.
Three stations are available and Gates is hoping to hire two more full-time stylists eventually, she said.
Gates was a self-employed stylist in La Vista for eight years, but this is her first actual shop that she is renting on her own.
“I always wanted a salon in a small town in an old building.”
A pet store was in the building previously.
After signing a lease in June, much work went into the renovation of the building, such as refinishing the floors, new paint on the walls, new light fixtures and a new pinewood wall.
Her business also features a women’s boutique shop that is owned by another woman, Jamie Morrison. It features tops, bottoms, shoes and jewelry.
“There’s a market for new women’s clothing,” Gates said.
Her clients have come in from all over, some as far away as York and Harlan, Iowa, she said.
Besides helping her business, these clients are urged to shop other stores in the downtown area also, Gates said.
Among her dedicated clients is Sara Larkin of Papillion who was in the salon on Monday.
“I would go anywhere for her,” she said. “It’s gorgeous in here and I like the fact there is a boutique in it.”
Gates’ hours are Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Sundays and Tuesdays.
“I’m happy so far,” she said.