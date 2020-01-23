PLATTSMOUTH – A Weeping Water man will have to repay more than $15,000 in child support after he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors on Tuesday.
Kenneth W. Boardman, 54, pled guilty to five charges during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He entered pleas to Class I misdemeanor counts of attempted felony non-support.
The state and defense will both recommend five-year terms of probation to run on a consecutive basis. Boardman will be required to pay a minimum of $400 per month in child support during that time.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Boardman appeared in a Cass County District Court civil case in February 2015. The court ordered him to begin paying $306 per month for one child at that time.
Fedde said Boardman had not paid anything since October 2016. He currently owes $15,632.56 in child support.
“He could have made more payments than he did,” Fedde said. “He has been totally delinquent in this respect.”
Boardman remains free on bond. A sentencing hearing will take place March 2.