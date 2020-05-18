Man admits shoplifting from Plattsmouth store

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man pled guilty to a felony charge Monday morning after he stole a power tool from a Plattsmouth business.

Paul E. Whitmore, 27, accepted a plea agreement during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He entered a plea to one Class IV felony charge of theft by shoplifting-$500 or more-third or subsequent offense. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a similar charge against Whitmore in a second case.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Whitmore entered the Bomgaars store in Plattsmouth at approximately 10 a.m. Dec. 5. He walked around the store before taking a Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation cordless power tool off the shelf and placing it in his shopping cart. The tool had a retail value of $249.

Sunde said Whitmore took the shopping cart to a spot in the store where no one else was around. He then took the power tool out of the box and hid it on himself. He walked out of the business with the stolen merchandise. Employees found the cart and empty box in the store a short time later.

Plattsmouth police identified Whitmore through surveillance footage taken that day. They questioned him about his actions and learned he had stolen the power tool.