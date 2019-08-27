PLATTSMOUTH – A Murray man who was allegedly involved in a car accident that killed a local woman appeared in Cass County Court on Tuesday.
Jade R. Gunn, 35, was formally charged with two felonies during an initial court hearing. He was charged with a Class IIA felony of manslaughter and a Class III felony of leaving the scene of an injury accident (death or serious bodily injury). The court set a bond of $100,000, 10 percent.
Authorities are alleging Gunn was involved in a two-vehicle rollover crash in the late evening of June 30. The collision took place at the intersection of 24th St. and Mynard Road southwest of Plattsmouth at 10 p.m.
A local resident called emergency dispatchers at 10:09 p.m. to report the accident. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene and saw two vehicles rolled over near the southeast corner of the intersection. Murray resident Tammy M. Martin, 58, was trapped inside one vehicle. The deputy approached the second car and found no one inside.
Martin was flown by medical helicopter to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha the night of the accident. She remained in intensive care before passing away July 18.
The deputy spoke with a local resident who identified Gunn as the driver of the second car. The resident said Gunn had approached his house and had spoken with him shortly after the collision. The resident said Gunn allegedly told him he was going to walk away from the area. The resident told the deputy he was upset that Gunn wanted to leave and told Gunn he needed medical attention.
CCSO deputies, Nebraska State Patrol air units and Plattsmouth fire and rescue members all arrived on scene and searched for Gunn. They were unable to locate him. Gunn returned to his home at 7 a.m. the next day.
A CCSO deputy arrived at Gunn’s home and spoke with him then. Murray Rescue later transported Gunn to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with injuries from the car crash.
CCSO deputies photographed the accident scene during the late evening of June 30 and the morning of July 1. Their investigation revealed Martin was traveling eastbound on Mynard Road and Gunn’s vehicle was traveling on 24th Street. There was a stop sign on 24th St. at the intersection that was visible.
CCSO deputies said Gunn’s vehicle allegedly entered the intersection without stopping and collided with Martin’s vehicle. Both cars rolled over after the impact. Gunn’s vehicle came to rest in the southeast corner of the intersection, and Martin’s vehicle came to rest south of the intersection.
Gunn remains in Cass County Jail. A preliminary hearing will take place in Cass County Court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29.