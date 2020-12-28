 Skip to main content
Man escapes injury in Christmas Eve accident
Man escapes injury in Christmas Eve accident

MURRAY - A 28-year-old man escaped injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Christmas Eve.

It occurred on U.S. Highway 75 near McKelvie Road, said Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

Deputies from his department and rescue personnel from Murray were dispatched to the scene shortly before 6 p.m. and found a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix that had skidded off of the west side of the roadway into a ditch, then struck a tree with the rear bumper before coming to a stop, the sheriff said.

The driver, Matthew Aumen, told authorities he was driving north to Omaha to meet family for Christmas when he attempted to pass a semi. Aumen said he did not think he was going to do it safely so he applied the brakes to get back behind the semi causing the brakes to lock up and sending the vehicle skidding into the ditch.

Neither Aumen nor his dog sustained any injuries in the crash. His brother was able to pick him up and get him home for Christmas, the sheriff said.

