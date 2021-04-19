Man receives probation for Cass County assault

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who assaulted a victim at a party in Cass County last summer will spend the next year on probation for his actions.

Daniel L. Heckman, 38, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He entered pleas earlier this year to a Class I misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault and a Class III misdemeanor of criminal mischief-$0 to $500. The state dismissed felony charges of terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance call shortly after 9 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 2900 block of Plattevale Drive in Ashland. That section of Ashland is located east of Mahoney State Park in Cass County. Ashland police officers and Nebraska State Patrol troopers also arrived on scene that night.

Authorities learned Heckman had become intoxicated while he was at the party. He began arguing with a victim and then took out a firearm and shot it in the air. He then drove away in a pickup truck. Witnesses provided the license plate of the truck and gave it to authorities. They located Heckman and transported him to Cass County Jail.