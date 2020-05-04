Man receives sentence for owning illegal drug

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man learned Monday morning that he would not serve additional jail time for owning a small quantity of illegal pills.
Kristian L. Will, 23, appeared in Cass County District Court for plea and sentencing hearings. He pled guilty to one Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-alprazolam. The state agreed to dismiss a second drug possession charge as part of the plea bargain.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Plattsmouth police officers and detectives conducted a search warrant at a home on 1st Avenue on Jan. 15. Will had been in the home’s basement and came upstairs to meet the officers.
Authorities found two syringes and a plastic container during their search. Palm said the plastic container had one full-sized pill and one half-sized pill of alprazolam. The drug is also known as Xanax and is illegal in Nebraska without a prescription.
Authorities arrested Will and transported him to Cass County Jail. He spent 82 days in custody before posting bond on April 5.
Palm told the court he would recommend a jail sentence of 180 days. He said Will had committed five previous offenses in Oregon and Arizona from 2015-18. The offenses included theft, criminal trespassing, failure to appear while on bond, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs.
Defense attorney Donald Schense asked the court to consider imposing a sentence of time served. He said Will had not owned a large amount of illegal pills and had already spent more than two months in jail.
Judge Michael Smith said he would not ask Will to serve additional jail time. He imposed a sentence of 149 days with credit for 82 days already served. Will received good-time credit during his term at Cass County Jail, which meant he had served an amount equal to the sentence of 149 days.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!