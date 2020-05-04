Man receives sentence for owning illegal drug

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man learned Monday morning that he would not serve additional jail time for owning a small quantity of illegal pills.

Kristian L. Will, 23, appeared in Cass County District Court for plea and sentencing hearings. He pled guilty to one Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-alprazolam. The state agreed to dismiss a second drug possession charge as part of the plea bargain.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Plattsmouth police officers and detectives conducted a search warrant at a home on 1st Avenue on Jan. 15. Will had been in the home’s basement and came upstairs to meet the officers.

Authorities found two syringes and a plastic container during their search. Palm said the plastic container had one full-sized pill and one half-sized pill of alprazolam. The drug is also known as Xanax and is illegal in Nebraska without a prescription.

Authorities arrested Will and transported him to Cass County Jail. He spent 82 days in custody before posting bond on April 5.