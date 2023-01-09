Man sent to prison for sexual assault

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man will spend time in state prison for sexually assaulting a female victim at a Cass County campground.

Joel S. Young, 54, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday for a sentencing hearing. He entered a no contest plea in September to a Class II felony charge of first-degree sexual assault without consent.

Young was staying at the Omaha Fish and Wildlife Club in northern Cass County in September 2020. Authorities said a female victim fell asleep on a couch in a camper at 10 p.m.

The victim said she woke up after Young reached under her shorts and was touching her inappropriately. The victim told investigators that she immediately reacted to Young’s actions.

Young told Cass County investigators that he had been drunk at the time. He told them he knew he should not have been in the camper but denied that a sexual assault had taken place.

Young’s case went before a Cass County jury in June 2022. A mistrial was declared after the jury could not come to a consensus about the case. Defense attorney Matthew Knipe said Young pled no contest as a “best-interest plea” after the jury trial.

Deputy Cass County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Young’s actions had caused serious harm to the victim. He said the victim had experienced severe depression after the assault and did not trust people anymore. He said she reported that she “felt like being in prison” because of the emotional trauma.

“The long-term effect that this sexual assault has had on the victim is something that won’t stop after today,” Fedde said.

Fedde asked the court to send Young to state prison for a minimum of 14 years. He felt probation would not be beneficial for either Young or the community in general.

“If he denies his actions, how can any evaluator recommend treatment?” Fedde said.

Knipe told the court Young had received 20 letters from others stating their support for him. He said Young’s testimony had remained consistent ever since the incident occurred. He asked the court to issue a probation sentence.

Judge Michael Smith told Young that his name would be placed on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry. He told Young that prison was appropriate because of the nature of the offense. He ordered him to serve a term of four to six years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.