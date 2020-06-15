Man sentenced for Plattsmouth theft

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who stole a power tool from a Plattsmouth business will be required to repay the store for the merchandise.
Paul E. Whitmore, 26, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in May to one Class IV felony charge of shoplifting-$500 or more-third or subsequent offense. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a similar charge against Whitmore in a second case.
Whitmore entered the Bomgaars store in Plattsmouth at approximately 10 a.m. Dec. 5. He walked around the store before taking a Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation cordless power tool off the shelf. He placed the item in his shopping cart and went to a spot in the building that was unoccupied by others.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said Whitmore then took the power tool out of the box and hid it on himself. He then went to the front door and walked out of the Bomgaars building with the stolen item. Employees found the cart and empty box in the store a short time later.
Plattsmouth police identified Whitmore through surveillance footage taken that day. They questioned him about his actions and learned he had stolen the power tool.
Whitmore also admitted in May that he had been involved in three previous shoplifting offenses. The first conviction took place in Sarpy County in June 2018. His second and third convictions both took place in Douglas County in February 2019.
Sunde told the court the state would recommend probation under terms of the plea agreement. He asked the court to order Whitmore to pay $302.49 in restitution to Bomgaars as part of the sentence.
“This involves two cases in Cass County at the time,” Sunde said. “I know there were many other cases in other jurisdictions.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear also asked the court to issue probation. She said her client had received either fines or jail sentences in a drunk-driving case in 2016 and six separate theft cases in 2018 and 2019. Whitmore was ordered to begin serving one year of probation for a second DUI offense in January 2020.
Bear felt Whitmore had made noticeable progress since beginning his probation term on the DUI case. She asked the court to keep him on the same type of sentencing structure.
“You can see from the timing of the start of the probation to now that he’s done quite well,” Bear said. “In that six months he’s had no violations, and most importantly, he’s had no contacts with law enforcement. I think that probation is working well for him.”
Judge Michael Smith ordered Whitmore to serve 24 months on probation. He must pay $302.49 in restitution to Bomgaars by July 1, 2021, and he must pay all court costs within two years. He will also be required to submit to random tests and searches for alcohol and other substances by law enforcement and probation authorities.
