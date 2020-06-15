Man sentenced for Plattsmouth theft

Sunde told the court the state would recommend probation under terms of the plea agreement. He asked the court to order Whitmore to pay $302.49 in restitution to Bomgaars as part of the sentence.

“This involves two cases in Cass County at the time,” Sunde said. “I know there were many other cases in other jurisdictions.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear also asked the court to issue probation. She said her client had received either fines or jail sentences in a drunk-driving case in 2016 and six separate theft cases in 2018 and 2019. Whitmore was ordered to begin serving one year of probation for a second DUI offense in January 2020.

Bear felt Whitmore had made noticeable progress since beginning his probation term on the DUI case. She asked the court to keep him on the same type of sentencing structure.

“You can see from the timing of the start of the probation to now that he’s done quite well,” Bear said. “In that six months he’s had no violations, and most importantly, he’s had no contacts with law enforcement. I think that probation is working well for him.”

Judge Michael Smith ordered Whitmore to serve 24 months on probation. He must pay $302.49 in restitution to Bomgaars by July 1, 2021, and he must pay all court costs within two years. He will also be required to submit to random tests and searches for alcohol and other substances by law enforcement and probation authorities.

