PLATTSMOUTH – An effort by a citizens group to recall Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert may have come up short, but a spokesman doesn’t view it as “a failure.”
“Change is needed and we can continue to work at accomplishing it,” Greg Hughes said on the web page of Plattsmouth Citizens for Change.
Backers of the recall went around the city gathering signatures to force a special election in their hope of removing Lambert from office, particularly for his support for City Administrator Erv Portis, an appointed official.
They needed at least 538 signatures, but Hughes turned his petition papers into the Cass County Election Office on Thursday having slightly more than 200, said Linn Moore, election official.
“The reasons and opinions people had about the effort were mixed, but not all negative,” Hughes continued on the web page. “Many wanted to sign in support, but worried about the backlash of it for jobs, businesses, and families. That alone is reason to believe there needs to be change.
“While this was not a success, I don’t view it as a failure. There are city council seats coming up for election, boards that need to be filled, and a city that needs change. We can all be part of that.”
Hughes thanked all those who put in the time and effort to collect signatures and to those who signed them.
“The community needs people that want what’s best for the community as a whole, not just for a subset of people,” Hughes said. “Let’s continue to work together to accomplish positive change for our community.”