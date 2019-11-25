GREENWOOD – A 68-year-old Omaha man died following a single-vehicle accident Friday evening in western Cass County in which authorities believe may have been caused by a medical condition.
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, Thomas R. Hickey was traveling east on Interstate 80 by mile marker 422.6 when a passenger noticed he was unresponsive when she requested him to slow down through a curve.
The vehicle then crossed the median and the westbound lanes of I-80 before running off the road. It then went through a fence and struck a ravine, Brueggemann said.
The call for help came in at 10:05 p.m. with Cass County deputies, along with the Nebraska State Patrol, Cass County paramedics, and fire and rescue personnel from Greenwood and Ashland responding to the scene.
Access to the vehicle was hampered by a steep drop-off and muddy terrain. A deputy sergeant, assisted by a state trooper, was able to extricate Hickey from the vehicle where CPR was started, Brueggemann said.
Upon arrival, EMS personnel shocked Hickey three times with a defibrillator at the scene.
Hickey was transported by LifeNet to Omaha’s Bergan Mercy Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased. The passenger, Rhonda S. Chantry, 66, of Omaha, was transported by Greenwood Rescue to Bergan Mercy with a possible back injury, according to Brueggemann.
Seat belts were in use by both occupants.
At this time it appears that a medical condition led to the crash, Brueggemann said.