Men's hair salon moves from camper to downtown location

PLATTSMOUTH - After starting their hair salon business in a renovated camper, Branda Miller and Keighley Harrison have now moved on to a more permanent setting.

They are the owners of Good Life Grooming, 120 N. Fifth St. in downtown Plattsmouth, and while women are welcome, they specialize in men’s grooming.

Besides simple, yet detailed haircuts, the owners do beard trimming, and eyebrow, ear and nose waxing that keeps unwanted hair from growing back for up to a month.

They also apply steam towels to the face in their grooming options.

Children’s grooming is available, also.

The two women got into this business about seven or so years ago working for a Bellevue firm before deciding to go out on their own.

Their first office was somewhat unique.

“We started out in a camper,” Harrison said.

“We renovated a camper and turned it into a mobile unit,” Miller added.

In a way it made sense, for it allowed them to travel to different locations to better serve their clients. When they were in Plattsmouth, their office was parked at D.J.’s Dugout.

“It was unique and got a lot of attention,” Miller said.

They started their business in the camper on Dec. 1, 2020. Eventually though, they wanted a more permanent location and found a vacant shop downtown.

“We liked the landlord (businessman Russ Kathol) and the location,” Miller said.

They moved in on Nov. 30.

They are open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

“We take walk-ins, as well as appointments,”

Harrison said.

They offer children’s prices, plus special prices for military, law enforcement and first responders.

“We are constantly getting new clients and that’s a good sign,” Miller said.

And, what about the camper?

"It's for sale," Miller said.

