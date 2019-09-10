MURDOCK - Beekeepers and landowners are invited to a learning circle on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Stock Seed Farms, 28008 Mill Road near Murdock,
This session will focus on seed harvesting and beneficial plantings for both soil and bee health.
The operators of Stock Seed Farms will share information about their operation, seed harvesting and what plants can benefit both the soil and pollinators.
“Certain cover crops, like radishes, clover and vetches, help build healthy soil and provide blooming forage to increase pollinator potential,” said Kirstin Bailey, program associate with the Center for Rural Affairs.
There is no cost to attend. Interested participants, however, are asked to make reservations in advance by contacting Bailey at kirstinb@cfra.org or at 402-367-8989. Visit cfra.org/events for more information.
This event is hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs, and made possible by funding from a Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.