PLATTSMOUTH – A 58-year-old woman from Murray was taken to an Omaha hospital with serious injuries from a two-vehicle rollover accident near Murray on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle, who left the scene of the accident, was located at his home Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
Names of the two drivers are expected to be released later, according to the department.
Sheriff William Brueggemann said deputies from his department responded to a call at 10:09 p.m. of a two-vehicle rollover accident at the intersection of 24th Street and Mynard Road. Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue, Murray Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol and Cass County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, the Murray woman was found in her vehicle, while the second driver had left the scene. The woman was extracted from her vehicle and transported to Omaha’s CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital by Lifenet.
Preliminary investigation showed that the woman was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer and traveling east, when a red Nissan Pathfinder traveling south entered the intersection and struck the Trailblazer. The collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and end up in the ditch.
Seatbelts were believed to be in use by both drivers. The accident is still under investigation, according to Brueggemann.