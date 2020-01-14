{{featured_button_text}}
pride and progress - new retail

Sarah Johnson has made an investment in downtown Plattsmouth with her new women's boutique shop, Jean Marie Boutique.

 Tim Rohwer Photo/The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth’s Main Street has become, well, a main street for new retail shops.

This includes the Jean Marie Boutique at 530 Main St. that opened the first week in November.

The boutique features a wide variety of casual to dressy women’s clothing in sizes S to 3XL, as well as styles suitable for teenaged girls, said owner Sarah Johnson.

Accessories are available, also, she said.

Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

“I feel people are excited to see me open, excited for a new place to shop,” Johnson said.

About a month earlier, Julia Gates opened her business down the street at 430 Main St. and called it Four 30.

It’s a women’s boutique store up front with a hair salon in the back.

“It’s been really good,” Gates said this past Tuesday.

Four 30 is a full-service salon offering cuts, perms, coloring, highlighting, facial waxing and more. Hair care products are also available for purchase.

Three hair stations are available.

Gates was a self-employed stylist in La Vista for eight years, but this is her first actual shop that she is renting on her own.

“I always wanted a salon in a small town in an old building.”

A pet store was in the building previously.

After signing a lease in June, much work went into the renovation of the building, such as refinishing the floors, new paint on the walls, new light fixtures and a new pinewood wall.

Her business also features a women’s boutique shop that is owned by another woman, Jamie Morrison. It features tops, bottoms, shoes and jewelry.

“Since the beginning, I’ve been very busy,” Gates said.

