Officials worried about blockage on Platte River

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass and Sarpy counties could face a serious situation should another flood occur if repairs on the Platte River aren’t completed soon.

That’s the opinion of Mike Jensen, Cass County’s zoning administrator and the local spokesman for a group of agencies and governments, all with similar concerns about this issue.

Jensen said the unfinished removal of a causeway, built by two railroads that cross the river on bridges, is obstructing the natural flow of the river because it allowed sediment in the river over the past few years to build up creating a large sandbar.

“It’s my opinion that the obstruction in the river poses a significant danger to life safety, personal property and critical infrastructure in the area,” Jensen said. “This obstruction can cause water to back up the flow into parts of Sarpy and Cass counties. This is a severe condition of the river that needs to be corrected before the next flood event.”

This concern, according to Jensen, goes back to the historic 2019 flood that caused widespread damage to land, buildings and infrastructure, especially along the Platte and Missouri rivers.

Among the infrastructure heavily damaged were the Platte River railroad bridges used by the Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroads.

To repair those bridges, the railroads built a causeway, in this case a temporary road of rock, allowing access for repair equipment to the bridges.

According to Jensen, the railroads, after finishing their bridge repairs, removed portions of the causeway, but not all of it.

That’s the issue, he said.

“The railroads did not remove the causeway completely, which shifted the river channel creating more pressure on the Cass County side,” Jensen said.

“The railroads should be responsible for removing this (water) restriction, because since they didn’t completely remove the causeway, it is causing this problem. We believe there is clear evidence that this obstruction was caused by the railroads and all costs should be covered by them.”

Jensen and officials elsewhere have banded together as a group to seek a solution to this issue.

Engineers for a firm in this group believe the water could rise up to five feet higher than the 2019 flood should another flood event occur, Jensen said.

“Based on our analysis, this blockage can cause elevated water during runoff events, which could create flooding upstream of the blockage,” said Katy Glover, communications manager for Sarpy County.

Paul Zillig, general manager of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, said, “There’s a restricted channel there and it shouldn’t be restricted.”

John Winkler, general manager of the Papio/Missouri River Natural Resources District, said his agency agrees with the potential problems this obstruction could bring, especially with ice jams on the river.

“It’s a big issue for us,” Winkler said.

The large sandbar created in that area was probably not naturally made, but more likely “human induced,” he said.

“That’s our belief,” Winkler said.

Winkler added that the railroads should help pay for the removal of the causeway.

“We are willing to work hand-in-hand with the railroads,” he said. “It should not all fall on the taxpayers. It should be a public/private partnership. That’s what we’re hoping for.”

Sarpy County has proposed a cost share among all the stakeholders, including the railroads to remove the obstruction, Glover said.

“The process is ongoing and we’re looking at funding sources,” she said.

In response, Union Pacific said it does not believe the construction of a temporary causeway in 2019 created this sandbar on the Platte River.

“In our initial analysis, we found that naturally occurring sandbars disappear and appear periodically in this location,” the railroad said through its media relations office. “However, in the interest of cooperation, Union Pacific is performing a more detailed analysis of the formation of this sandbar, its causes, and any potential impact of the temporary causeway. We will share the findings with the NRDs.”