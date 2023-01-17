 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHS alum Gray wins MMA title

  • Updated
  • 0
Kole champion

Kole Gray sits backstage wearing his Dynasty Combat Sports Lightweight Championship belt he won at a MMA event in Ralston last Saturday. Gray was a state champion wrestler at Plattsmouth High School.

 Photo Courtesy Steve Garrean/The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH - Kole Gray, a 2017 Plattsmouth High School graduate and a champion wrestler there, had a big day at a mixed martial arts (MMA) event last Saturday.

Gray participated at the Dynasty Combat Sports Lightweight Championship at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston and defeated his opponent less than a minute into the first round, said spokesman Steve Garrean Jr.

Gray had plenty of support in his co-main event win over Jaden “Game Over” Overman, said Garrean, promotions director of Greater Omaha Leagues.

“When their co-main event began, the arena was electric and the crowd was amped,” Garrean said. “Plattsmouth wrestling was in full force supporting Gray and fellow alum Andrew Null, who fought in his MMA debut earlier on the same card in a dominant first round victory, with over 30 Blue Devil wrestling alum and coaches in attendance.”

Almost as quickly as the fight started, it was over, according to Garrean. Gray landed one kick to Overman's body, which dropped him to the mat and from there Gray’s grappling took over, Garrean said.

“He gained control, waiting for an opening and secured an armbar for the tapout submission at just 52 seconds of the very first round,” Garrean said.

For his win, “Pitbull” Gray was crowned the Dynasty Combat Sports Lightweight Champion, Garrean said.

Gray was a NSAA state wrestling champion and a three-time medalist. He is a member of the Blue Devil Hall of Fame.

He then went on to collegiate wrestling at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, before transitioning two years ago to MMA, according to Garrean.

Gray’s opponent, Overman, is also a former Iowa Western wrestler, Garrean said. Gray’s gym is Championship Fitness in Papillion.

