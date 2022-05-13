PHS students collect awards at Honors Night

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School students played a symphony of successful notes Wednesday night when they were recognized for their many achievements.

Dozens of students gathered with family and friends for the annual PHS Honors Night celebration in the high school auditorium. Multiple school officials and community members presented awards at the 90-minute ceremony. Students accepted more than 40 scholarships and honors for their work in academics, fine arts, athletics and community service.

PHS seniors Caleb Wiseman and Rally Grotelueschen received two of the top academic awards during the night. Both were inducted into the Plattsmouth High School Hall of Fame for earning prestigious Regents Scholarships.

Wiseman earned Regents Scholarships to the University of Nebraska-Kearney, University of Nebraska-Omaha and University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Grotelueschen secured a Regents Scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Omaha. The scholarships are full-tuition awards.

Students must have a minimum American College Testing (ACT) score of 30 in order to qualify for a Regents Scholarship. They must also rank in the top 25 percent of their graduating class or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale.

Wiseman also accepted a distinguished ‘A’ pin for his academic excellence at Plattsmouth. He compiled a 4.0 grade point average for the first seven semesters of his high school career.

Seventeen seniors received the Robert T. and Dorothee Walling Wiley Memorial Scholarship. Each scholarship is worth $3,900. A selection committee picked the 17 seniors based on their grade point average, citizenship qualities, aptitude for a chosen career and financial need.

Jonas Bradney, Katie Torres, Lyndsey Caba, Sam Campin, Jude Wehrbein, Jessica Meisinger, Christian Meneses, Elizabeth Barr, Krista Hardy, Sydney Hobscheidt, Symone Reid, Caleb Wiseman, Rally Grotelueschen, Maggie Barr, Riley Edmonds, Jozlyn Barnes and Taylor Hardesty received the scholarship.

Three students earned the Fred V. Duda Memorial Scholarship at the end of the evening. Cadence Fulfs, Jaden Horner and Sophia Vercellino received scholarships worth $5,000. A selection committee chose the three recipients based on academic excellence, community service and citizenship qualities.

Four students earned awards from the U.S. Marine Corps during the night. Caleb Wiseman earned the U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award, and Jaden Horner earned the U.S. Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Music Excellence Award. Katie Torres and Caleb Wiseman earned the U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.

PHS guidance counselor Jim Knierim recognized two foreign-exchange students who studied at Plattsmouth during the year. Olivia Binz returned to Germany prior to Honors Night and was recognized with applause.

Leandra Boeckle was the second student from Germany to take classes in Plattsmouth. She went on stage and Knierim talked about her experiences and discoveries while in America. She received several Plattsmouth school souvenirs as the audience gave her applause.

PHS guidance counselor Sabrina Ayala provided an overview of scholarship awards at the end of the evening. She said the Class of 2022 had earned $1.8 million in scholarships for post-secondary education.

