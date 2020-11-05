PHS students earn top business scores

PLATTSMOUTH – Four Plattsmouth High School students joined an elite list of teenagers this week with their work on national business tests.
Cadence Fulfs, Adrianne Gray, Stockton Graham and Jackson Glup each scored in the top ten percent of national rankings on their High School of Business exams. PHS business teacher Jana Shuey announced results of the tests Thursday morning.
Graham and Glup were seniors at PHS last year and are now in college. Fulfs and Gray were sophomores during the 2019-20 school year.
Approximately 6,000 students in the United States took tests to gauge their knowledge on a variety of business subjects. Shuey said she was thrilled when the positive Plattsmouth results came back this week.
“I was very excited,” Shuey said. “It is a huge honor to have students in the top ten percent of testing. It is very gratifying as a teacher to have your students do so well.”
Fulfs and Gray each scored in the top ten percent on the Principles of Business test. A total of 2,138 students in the United States took the Principles of Business exam at the end of the school year.
Graham and Glup each scored in the top ten percent on the Principles of Management exam. A total of 560 students in the U.S. took the Principles of Management test at the end of the school year.
The four PHS students helped Plattsmouth join a front-of-the-pack group of national HSB programs. There were only 39 schools in the United States that had one or more students score in the top ten percent on the Principles of Business test. There were only 19 schools in the country with at least one student in the top ten percent of the Principles of Management exam.
Plattsmouth students who participate in the High School of Business program take six courses during their sophomore, junior and senior years. These include Principles of Business, Business Economics, Principles of Marketing, Principles of Finances, Principles of Management and Business Strategies.
Students take the knowledge they have gained through these courses to complete many hands-on business projects. The program also includes observational internships and opportunities to earn college credit.
Plattsmouth has offered a High School of Business curriculum for students since the 2010-11 academic year. The first 24 graduates of Plattsmouth’s HSB program were honored at the 2013 commencement.
