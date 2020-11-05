PHS students earn top business scores

PLATTSMOUTH – Four Plattsmouth High School students joined an elite list of teenagers this week with their work on national business tests.

Cadence Fulfs, Adrianne Gray, Stockton Graham and Jackson Glup each scored in the top ten percent of national rankings on their High School of Business exams. PHS business teacher Jana Shuey announced results of the tests Thursday morning.

Graham and Glup were seniors at PHS last year and are now in college. Fulfs and Gray were sophomores during the 2019-20 school year.

Approximately 6,000 students in the United States took tests to gauge their knowledge on a variety of business subjects. Shuey said she was thrilled when the positive Plattsmouth results came back this week.

“I was very excited,” Shuey said. “It is a huge honor to have students in the top ten percent of testing. It is very gratifying as a teacher to have your students do so well.”

Fulfs and Gray each scored in the top ten percent on the Principles of Business test. A total of 2,138 students in the United States took the Principles of Business exam at the end of the school year.