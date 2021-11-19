Pie baking contest set for Dec. 4 in Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER — Here’s a great chance to show off those baking skills and celebrate the nostalgia of the holiday season at the Weeping Water Valley Historical Society’s Old Fashioned Pie Baking Contest and Bake Sale on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Memory Lane Museum, 215 W. Eldora Ave.

The event will be held in conjunction with the town’s Come Home for Christmas Celebration, which includes several activities such as tree lighting, a craft show, an ugly sweater contest and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The pie contest is open to amateur and home bakers of all ages, and first- and second-place prizes will be awarded in two age categories – adult (13 and up) and youth (12 and under).

Contestants may enter up to two different pies and will be judged by overall appearance, crust, filling, flavor and creativity.

Following the judging pies will be sold by the slice at the museum. Get the details and reserve a spot by visiting www.weepingwaterhistory.org.

Pies will be judged by local professional chef Sarah Slattery, Weeping Water family and consumer science teacher Miki Valenta, and pro pie taster and band teacher Kevin White.

Not a baker but have a sweet tooth?

The Weeping Water Whiz Kidz 4-H club will host a bake sale with all kinds of baked holiday goods at Memory Lane’s General Store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Profits will be split between the club and the historical society. There will also be a lap quilt raffle, contests and prizes.

