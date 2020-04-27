Plattsmouth dirt bikers hurt in Saturday accident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEAVER LAKE – A head-on collision between two dirt bikes on Saturday evening on Queen Hill Road sent the two drivers, both from Plattsmouth, to a hospital with injuries.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with rescue staff from Murray, responded to an injury accident involving two off-road dirt bikes at 8720 Queen Hill Road shortly after 7:30 p.m.

According to Brueggemann, Haley Greene, 16, had just started southbound on that road on a 1986 Kawasaki dirt bike when it collided head-on with a northbound 2019 Kawasaki dirt bike driven by Arien Moore, 21. Both parties sustained head and facial injuries.

The Murray staff transported both parties to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Alcohol is being investigated as a factor, according to Brueggemann. Greene was wearing a helmet, but Moore was not. Charges are pending.

