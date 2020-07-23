Plattsmouth man escapes injury in Wednesday accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man, as well as a man from Omaha, escaped injuries in a two-vehicle crash in rural Plattsmouth on Wednesday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth fire/rescue personnel, were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident with airbag deployment at Chicago Avenue and Horning Road around 7:50 a.m.

The investigation determined that a 2011 Ford F150, driven by Garcia Cruz-Lopez, 40, of Omaha, was traveling east on Horning when he failed to yield to a northeast bound 2015 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Wayne Fleming, 57, of Plattsmouth, Brueggemann said.

Both parties were treated at the scene and released. Cruz-Lopez was issued a citation for failure to yield and having no operator's license, Brueggemann said. Seat belts were in use by both drivers.

