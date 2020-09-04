Plattsmouth man in fair condition from motorcycle accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A 46-year-old Plattsmouth man was listed in fair condition at an Omaha hospital on Friday after being injured in a motorcycle accident on Thursday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Cory Pfeifer was traveling northbound on Livingston Road near the Silver Street intersection when he took a turn too fast, left the roadway and put the motorcycle down. Pfeifer was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the sheriff said.

Deputies from his department, along with fire/rescue personnel from Plattsmouth, responded to the accident shortly after 1 p.m.

Pfeifer was transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center by the rescue personnel for his injuries, with a hospital spokesperson listing his condition as fair on Friday. The investigation is complete, Brueggemann said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.