Plattsmouth man in fair condition from motorcycle accident

PLATTSMOUTH – A 46-year-old Plattsmouth man was listed in fair condition at an Omaha hospital on Friday after being injured in a motorcycle accident on Thursday.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Cory Pfeifer was traveling northbound on Livingston Road near the Silver Street intersection when he took a turn too fast, left the roadway and put the motorcycle down. Pfeifer was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the sheriff said.
Deputies from his department, along with fire/rescue personnel from Plattsmouth, responded to the accident shortly after 1 p.m.
Pfeifer was transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center by the rescue personnel for his injuries, with a hospital spokesperson listing his condition as fair on Friday. The investigation is complete, Brueggemann said.
