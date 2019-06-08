PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man was transported to an Omaha trauma center Friday afternoon after a two-car accident on Highway 75.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department and Plattsmouth Rescue all responded to the intersection of Highway 75 and Chicago Avenue at 1:23 p.m. They discovered a two-vehicle accident had taken place at the scene.
Deputies said Plattsmouth resident Russell Sederburg, 75, was attempting to turn southbound from Chicago Avenue onto Highway 75. A lefthand turn at that intersection requires vehicles to cross two lanes of northbound traffic before reaching the two southbound lanes.
Deputies said Beaver Lake resident Douglas J. Rasmussen, 58, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado northbound at the time. The Silverado and Sederburg’s 2012 Ford Fusion collided on the highway. The collision caused Sederburg’s vehicle to spin and come to rest facing northbound in the southbound lanes.
Emergency crews spent more than 25 minutes extricating Sederburg from his vehicle. Crews had to break a rear window to get inside the car, and they then had to pry off the entire roof in order to reach him in the driver’s seat. They then placed a flatboard stretcher behind Sederburg’s back and were able to remove him safely out of the car.
Rescue crews transported Sederburg to Nebraska Medicine’s trauma center in Omaha for his injuries. Rasmussen did not require medical transportation to a hospital. CCSO deputies said both men were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.
Traffic was minimized to one lane in each direction to allow rescue crews to safely work at the accident scene. Deputies provided traffic control in both directions for more than one hour.
Authorities had to yell at three drivers to slow down as their cars went past the accident. All three of those vehicles were traveling at least 60 miles per hour despite the presence of deputies and flashing lights from patrol cars.