Plattsmouth students earn awards on Honors Night

PLATTSMOUTH – Dozens of Plattsmouth High School students earned honors for their excellence in academics, fine arts and athletics Wednesday night.
Plattsmouth seniors gathered with friends and family members for the annual Honors Night celebration in the PHS auditorium. Students from all classes normally take part in Honors Night, but school officials limited attendance to only seniors this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Aleea Stanford and Christian Sunderland were both recognized for their academic work with Regents Scholarships. Students must have a minimum American College Testing (ACT) score of 30 and rank near the top of their class to receive a Regents Scholarship. Stanford and Sunderland both earned full-tuition scholarships to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Emma Field and Elliot Block joined Stanford as recipients of prestigious ‘A’ pins. The three Blue Devils compiled 4.0 grade point averages for the first seven semesters of their high school careers.
Stanford, Sunderland, Field and Block were inducted into the PHS Hall of Fame for their academic work. Stanford, Block and Field were inducted for their 4.0 grade point averages, and Stanford and Sunderland were admitted for their Regents Scholarships.
Thirteen students were recognized with the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. Students had to compile a minimum 3.50 GPA and reach the 85th percentile in either math or reading on the ACT or Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) admissions exams.
Jack Alexander, Adam Eggert, Emma Field, Kassidy Fisk, Rylee Hellbusch, Ava LaSure, Valeria Marquez Lozano, Xander Rodriguez, Aleea Stanford, Christian Sunderland, Aubrey Swaink, Kaleb Wooten and Jacob Zitek achieved the honor.
Twenty-two seniors received the Robert T. and Dorothee Walling Wiley Memorial Scholarship. Each award is worth $3,000. A selection committee chose applicants based on their grade point average, citizenship qualities, aptitude for a chosen career and financial need.
Faythe Bohnert, Jack Alexander, Lily Roby, Mackenzie Caba, Savanna Berger, Aubrey Swaink, Faith Olsen, Sophia Wehrbein, Felicity Cronin, Alicia Oswalt, Emma Field, Rylee Hellbusch, Kassidy Fisk, Ian Witherell, Aaronn Aho, Ava LaSure, Jacob Zitek, Emma Rollins, Kelli Cunningham, Kaitlyn Merrill, Aleea Stanford and Adam Eggert received the scholarship.
Three students earned the Fred V. Duda Memorial Scholarship at the end of the evening. Valeria Marquez Lozano, Christian Sunderland and Kaleb Wooten received scholarships worth $5,000. A selection committee chose Duda Memorial Scholarship recipients based on academic excellence, community service and citizenship qualities.
Four students earned awards from the U.S. Marine Corps during the night. Jacob Zitek secured the U.S. Marines Corps Scholastic Excellence Award, and Felicity Cronin earned the U.S. Marines Corps Semper Fidelis Musical Excellence Award. Kennedy Miller and Adam Eggert were honored with the U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.
Miller and Eggert also received top athlete honors from Plattsmouth coaches. Miller captured the PHS Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year Award and Eggert secured the PHS Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year Award. All Plattsmouth coaches cast votes for the two awards.
Miller collected 116 kills, 34 digs, 31 blocks, 11 aces and a .904 serving percentage for the PHS volleyball team. She guided Plattsmouth on the basketball court with team-best marks in total points (167), field goals (59), free throws (47), rebounds (154) and blocks (20). She added 21 assists, 25 steals and 38 pass deflections.
Miller has helped the PHS track and field team in several events this spring. She won three medals at the Trailblazer Conference Invite and has scored points for the Blue Devils in multiple other meets.
Eggert helped Plattsmouth reach the Class B football semifinals with his work on offense, defense and special teams. He ran 56 times for 292 yards and three touchdowns and made 20 receptions for 295 yards and two scores. He produced 22 solo and 24 assisted tackles and averaged 39.8 yards on 45 punts. He also averaged 51.4 yards on 19 kickoffs and returned five kickoffs for 123 yards.
Eggert delivered 103 points, 43 rebounds, 30 assists, 24 steals and seven blocks on the basketball court. He finished the spring baseball season with a .500 batting average (37-of-74), 23 singles, nine doubles, five triples, 25 runs batted in, 29 runs scored and ten walks. He went 5-2 on the mound and compiled a 0.51 earned run average. He gave up just three earned runs the entire season and had a 72-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Six seniors earned the PHS Master Athlete Award for competing in three sports all four years of high school. They received special plaques for their work.
Miller (volleyball, basketball, track and field), Eggert (football, basketball, baseball), Rylee Hellbusch (volleyball, basketball, track and field), Josie Knust (softball, basketball, track and field), Ian Witherell (football, basketball, track and field) and Jack Alexander (football, basketball, golf) collected the award.
Members of the Class of 2021 completed one of the most successful academic years in recent history. PHS guidance counselor Sabrina Ayala said at the end of the evening that seniors had earned $1.6 million in scholarships for post-secondary education.