Plattsmouth students earn awards on Honors Night

Miller and Eggert also received top athlete honors from Plattsmouth coaches. Miller captured the PHS Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year Award and Eggert secured the PHS Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year Award. All Plattsmouth coaches cast votes for the two awards.

Miller collected 116 kills, 34 digs, 31 blocks, 11 aces and a .904 serving percentage for the PHS volleyball team. She guided Plattsmouth on the basketball court with team-best marks in total points (167), field goals (59), free throws (47), rebounds (154) and blocks (20). She added 21 assists, 25 steals and 38 pass deflections.

Miller has helped the PHS track and field team in several events this spring. She won three medals at the Trailblazer Conference Invite and has scored points for the Blue Devils in multiple other meets.

Eggert helped Plattsmouth reach the Class B football semifinals with his work on offense, defense and special teams. He ran 56 times for 292 yards and three touchdowns and made 20 receptions for 295 yards and two scores. He produced 22 solo and 24 assisted tackles and averaged 39.8 yards on 45 punts. He also averaged 51.4 yards on 19 kickoffs and returned five kickoffs for 123 yards.