Plattsmouth students enjoy successful trip to FCCLA conference

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Krista Hardy, Ben Yoder and Wyatt Cook enjoyed the sunshine of San Diego for several days this summer during their school trip to the West Coast.

They also gained leadership experience that will pay sunny dividends for them in their future careers.

The three Plattsmouth students took part in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference. They met hundreds of students from all corners of the country during their activities June 29-July 3. Hardy and Yoder both competed in national contests and Cook joined a team of leaders for presentations.

Plattsmouth FCCLA Advisor Carmen Hall said she was happy with the knowledge Hardy, Yoder and Cook acquired from their trip. They were also able to experience many parts of a city that is home to 1.4 million people.

“Everyone had a fantastic trip to California!” Hall said. “We enjoyed the ocean views, gorgeous weather and amazing food.”

Hardy and Yoder showcased their talents in cooking contests. Yoder qualified for the national conference by winning a state championship in culinary arts in April, and Hardy secured a trip to California with her state runner-up finish in the baking and pastry category.

“Ben and Krista had the opportunity to compete in an industry-level culinary kitchen at San Diego Mesa College,” Hall said. “They were competing against hundreds of students from across the country. Ben and Krista were able to network and meet students as well as connect with culinary professionals.”

Baking and pastry contests were held on the first day and culinary arts action happened later in the convention. Hall said she was proud of the efforts of both Blue Devils. Yoder earned a silver medal with his culinary arts work at the conference. Hardy claimed a bronze medal by finishing in the top third of individual standings.

Cook was named secretary of a Nebraska Career Leader team that traveled to San Diego. He joined other Nebraska teenagers for training sessions and speaking engagements.

“Wyatt had the opportunity to present with his Career Leader teammates at the convention,” Hall said. “All students had the opportunity to learn more about FCCLA and connect with students and professionals, and they learned more about leadership.”

Hardy, Yoder and Cook attended several general sessions of the conference that featured awards presentations, business reports, keynote speakers and student activities. They took part in youth workshops and a Set Sail event with fellow FCCLA students. They also visited famous sections of San Diego such as Coronado Beach, Mission Beach and the Gaslamp District.