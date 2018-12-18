PLATTSMOUTH – Recycling numbers in Cass County this year were mainly consistent with those in 2017, though for some materials the interest may be picking up.
There were 106 households that participated in this summer’s household hazardous waste collection event for the purpose of providing a safe disposal method of potentially dangerous products used in the home, garden and farm areas.
Interestingly, it was the same number that participated in last year’s event, according to Linda Behrns, executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful.
This year’s collection was held on Aug. 24 at three locations: Wiles Brothers, Inc., just outside of Plattsmouth, the Cass County Department of Roads and Midwest CO-OP in Eagle. There were 66 households that took their waste to the Wiles Brothers location, while 38 went to the roads department site and 12 to the Eagle site, according to Behrns.
This year’s totals by categories were recently released by Five Rivers Resource Conservation and Development with Behrns supplying last year’s totals for comparison.
This year, 4,580 pounds of paint were collected, compared to 4,680 pounds last year. There were 2,200 pounds of pesticides collected this year, up from 1,125 pounds in 2017. There were 74 pounds of acid-based products collected this year, compared to 342 pounds last year, while 115 gallons of oil was collected this year, compared to 25 gallons in 2017. The collection of anti-freeze totaled 65 gallons this year, compared to 69 gallons last year. Recycling products totaled 880 pounds this year, compared to 90 pounds last year, while there were 304 florescent light bulbs disposed this year, compared to 138 last year.
This service is provided by a coalition of organizations and concerned volunteers, according to Behrns. Financial support this year was provided through a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust with other assistance provided by Cass, Otoe, Nemaha, Richardson, Pawnee, Johnson, Jefferson, and Saline counties as well as the RC and D, Midwest Farmer’s Co-op, Ash Grove Cement and Wiles Brothers, Inc.
Volunteers from Ash Grove, Cass County Emergency Management, Cass County Roads Department, Cass County Weed Office, local volunteers, and Keep Cass County Beautiful helped with the collections along with personnel from Red Willow County.
The public looks forward to this annual event, according to Behrns.
“We get a lot of calls asking when it’s going to be,” she said.