Public invited to witness burial of Civil War veteran on Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – The public is invited to witness an historic moment in Plattsmouth when the remains of a Civil War veteran who lived in the community are interred in Oak Hill Cemetery this Saturday.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime historical thing,” said local veteran Kermit Reisdorph.

The service is expected to start at noon.

Union Army Private Benton C. Kinkead served in the 77th Ohio Infantry that fought in such famous conflicts as the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee.

He was eventually mustered out as a disabled veteran in December 1864.

Kinkead returned to Ohio, got married, then the couple moved to Plattsmouth. He became a businessman here with a brother, and his two daughters graduated from Plattsmouth High School, Reisdorph said.

After his wife, Cynthia, died in 1910, Kinkead moved to Seattle, Wash., and worked as a house painter. He died on Nov. 8, 1916, at the age of 71.

According to Reisdorph, his ashes apparently sat on a shelf at a Washington funeral home all these years, always waiting to be claimed, but never were.

Then, an organization that travels the country looking for unclaimed ashes found Kinkead, did research on whom to notify, then contacted a staff member at Oak Hill Cemetery earlier this year, Reisdorph said.

“He’s never been buried,” Reisdorph said.

Kinkead’s ashes are to be interred next to the burial site of his wife.

His ashes will lie in state this Thursday and Friday at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 510 First Ave.

A processional route from the VFW Hall to the cemetery has been finalized, Reisdorph said. Kinkead’s ashes will be transported aboard a trailer pulled behind a pickup.

The route is as follows:

The procession will depart the VFW Hall at 11:30 a.m., then going up Chicago Avenue to Eighth Avenue.

From there, the procession will go west on Eighth Avenue to Nebraska Highway 66, then continuing west on that highway to Sixth Street.

From there, the procession will turn to go north on Sixth to Oak Hill Road then turning right to go to the cemetery and to Gate 5.

From there, the Sons of the Union Army Veterans of the Civil War will lead the procession to the interment site.

Parking for the interment will be located at the parking lot north of Burger King, located east of U.S. Highway 75, and the First Baptist Church parking lot, 16220 U.S. Highway 75.

A church bus will transport people from those two places to the cemetery. Pickup begins at 10 a.m. and will bring them back after the service.

There are no chairs at the site so organizers urge everyone to consider bringing a chair if they don’t want to stand for the whole service.

The service is a joint effort of the VFW, the American Legion, and Sons of the Union Army Veterans of the Civil War.

Among the performers will be the Nebraska Volunteer Brass Band playing Civil War era music with period instruments and in period uniforms.

Local singer and veteran Terry Little will perform the National Anthem with members of the Plattsmouth High School choir performing the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

The chaplain will be James Spanjers, pastor of Hosanna Lutheran Church. Members of the Legion Riders and the Patriot Guard are also expected to attend.

Final Salute volleys will be presented by American Legion Post 237, Weeping Water.

“He is coming home where he belongs,” Reisdorph said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.