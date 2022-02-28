PVFD offers safety tips for dry conditions

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s important to know fire safety tips during these current dry conditions.

That’s the message from the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

“With the lack of moisture, getting ready for using your outdoor grills or fire pits can be a challenge for using them safely,” said Bob Heckman, department spokesman.

Never leave fires unattended and always have a hose or a bucket of water handy, Heckman said.

When done using fire pits at the end of the day, always pour enough water until the coals are cool to the touch, then add more water, Heckman said.

“If you are thinking about building a fire pit, please keep it 25 to 30 feet away from any structure,” he said.

For those with pets, particularly dogs, keep in mind they like to run around in the yard and might be tempted to take food right off the hot grill or fire pit.

For those using gas grills, they should always follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully, Heckman said.

“When you hook up your propane tank and you smell gas, check that the connections are tight,” he said. “You can always use dish soap to find the leak. It will bubble up. Do not let grease build up on your grill. This may catch fire and drip on the ground.”

Consider cleaning the dead vegetation from around your grilling area and structures, Heckman said.

Safety tips, however, go beyond cooking.

“Do not park vehicles in tall, dry grass,” Heckman said. “Your catalytic converters can get up to 500, even 900, degrees. That is hot enough to start a grease fire.” Also, remember to stop, drop and roll if your clothes catch fire, he said.

And, if a blanket is used to put the fire out on a person, do not cover their head because this will trap the gasses around the face causing the person to breathe in those gasses, Heckman said.

“If you have or see a fire, call 911 as soon as possible,” he said. “Every second you delay, the fire will double in size.”

