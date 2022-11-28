Rural Murray man injured in truck/train accident

MURRAY – A rural Murray man was seriously injured when the truck he was driving collided with a train on Waverly Road on Thursday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 8:57 a.m. deputies from his department, along with Murray rescue personnel responded to a vehicle vs. train collision on Waverly at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, east of 12th Street.

David A. Cook, 55, was eastbound on Waverly in a 1992 Ford pickup when he failed to yield the right-of-way to the northbound Union Pacific train, the sheriff said.

The train struck the passenger side of Cook's vehicle and pushed it off to the west side of the tracks a short distance north of Waverly.

It took the train nearly a half-mile to come to a stop after the collision, Brueggemann said. Cook was transported by the Murray personnel to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with what Brueggemann described as serious injuries.

The crossing was not equipped with automatic warning devices. Charges are pending, the sheriff said.