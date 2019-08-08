BOULDER, Colo. – Julie Schmale has passed many tests in her banking career with hard work, intelligence and enthusiasm.
The Cass County resident aced one of her biggest exams in late July with a degree from a prestigious institution.
Schmale earned a degree from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado (GSBC) at a July 25 ceremony. Schmale, a Murdock resident and president of Cass County Bank, was one of 156 graduates from across the nation.
Graduate School of Banking at Colorado President Tim Koch said Schmale had produced quality work in all of her classes. That allowed her to earn a degree that is valued by many commercial and banking institutions.
“Completing the coursework and projects at GSBC is a great accomplishment for community bankers around the country,” Koch said. “These individuals’ organizations and communities should be very proud of the dedication and effort they expend during their time in the program.”
The GSBC curriculum provides management and leadership training for community bank professionals. They must complete six total weeks of classroom work over a span of three consecutive years. Training sessions focus on topics such as general management, lending strategies, leadership and human resource management, financial management and technology changes in banking.
Schmale and other graduates had to complete research projects and participate in a bank management simulation course. They also had to pass comprehensive exams that dealt with many aspects of the banking industry.
More than 8,000 bankers, regulatory professionals and financial service industry employees have graduated from GSBC since the school was founded in 1950. Classes take place at the University of Colorado in Boulder.
Schmale earned a degree in business administration and management from Midland Lutheran College in 1987. She began her banking career at Fremont County Savings Bank in Sidney, Iowa, and remained there until May 1998. She then joined Cass County Bank as a senior vice president and remained in that role for nearly 20 years.
Schmale became president of Cass County Bank in March 2018. She oversees employees at both of the bank’s locations in Plattsmouth. The institution has a main office on West 8th Avenue and a downtown branch on 6th Street.